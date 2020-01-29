Quiz! Can you name the players to have played 2,000+ minutes in the Premier League this season?

Two thousand minutes is a long time. It's 1.3 days, to be exact.

You can poach over 600 eggs in that time (assuming you poach one egg at a time). You can listen to 'Three Lions' by Baddiel and Skinner 563 times in a row.

In fact, you can watch Mike Bassett: England Manager a whole 22 consecutive times, and we'll tell you for free, the news report of the Norwich City bus taking a wrong turning up the dual carriageway will still be funny.

The Premier League players we're asking you to name, however, have spent 2,000 minutes or more playing top-flight football this season. That's a long time. But at least they had toilet breaks in between, unlike our Mike Bassett marathon.

Unlike these players, you have nine minutes for that quiz. That means that you could do it over 200 times in a row. You'd nail it by the end.

