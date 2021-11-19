Liverpool v Arsenal live stream and best enhanced odds: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Arsenal live stream, Saturday 20 November, 17.30pm GMT

Looking for a Liverpool v Arsenal live stream? The Reds will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season when the Gunners visit Anfield in the late kick-off on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their first defeat of the Premier League campaign before the international break Klopp bemoaned a number of refereeing decision in his team’s 3-2 reverse against West Ham, and it is true that Liverpool did not get the rub of the green. Even so, the Hammers were the better team on the day and Klopp will have been concerned with how many problems they caused Liverpool from set-pieces and counter-attacks.

The Reds remain difficult to beat on their own patch, though: they have not lost a league game with fans inside Anfield since Sam Allardyce led Crystal Palace to a 2-1 win there in April 2017. Three of their five home games so far this season have ended in draws, although Chelsea and Manchester City accounted for two of those.

Arsenal found themselves without a point at the end of August, when they were propping up the Premier League table. But Mikel Arteta’s side have gone eight games unbeaten since then and head into this weekend on the cusp of the top four. A positive performance and result at Anfield would be a real statement of intent for a young, hungry team.

Liverpool will have to make do without Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones for the visit of Arsenal. Sadio Mane and Divock Origi are expected to be available for selection, but Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson are doubts.

Arsenal will be unable to call upon the services of Granit Xhaka until the end of next month at the earliest, with the Switzerland international continuing his comeback from a knee injury. Sead Kolasinac is also out and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 50-50, but Thomas Partey is in line to start after recovering from a muscular problem.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 20 November and you can see the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

