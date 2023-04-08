Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream and match preview, Sunday April 9, 4.30pm BST

Looking for a Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream ? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Arsenal is on Sky Sports in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Arsenal face one of the biggest hurdles left on their road to the Premier League title when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

The Gunners began the weekend eight points clear of closest rivals Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

Arsenal haven’t showed any nerves yet as they approach a first league crown in 19 years, winning their last seven Premier League games in a row and scoring eight goals in the last two.

In contrast, Liverpool have mustered just one goal in their last four games, picking up a 0-0 draw against Chelsea last time out after three consecutive defeats to Bournemouth, Real Madrid and Man City.

The first meeting between the two sides this season was a thriller, Arsenal running out 3-2 winners at the Emirates in October thanks to a Bukayo Saka double.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are working their way back to fitness, while Virgil van Dijk has been struggling with illness. Youngsters Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are definitely out.

Arsenal have concerns about the fitness of Eddie Nketiah, William Saliba and Mohamed Elneny, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is injured.

Form

Liverpool: DLLLW

Arsenal: WWDWD

Referee

Paul Tierney is the referee for Liverpool vs Arsenal.

Stadium

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Arsenal is on Sky Sports Main Events and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. It kicks off at 4.30pm BST.

