Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Looking for a Manchester City (opens in new tab) vs Tottenham Hotspur (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester City and Tottenham will both be aiming to put weekend derby defeats behind them when they face off at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

City's hopes of retaining the Premier League title took a big dent as they controversially lost 2-1 away to Manchester United on Saturday, suffering defeat after leading a league game for the first time since the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Spurs, meanwhile, were outclassed as they went down 2-0 at home to Arsenal (who extended their lead over City to eight points) – but they have won four of their last five Premier League encounters with City, most recently edging a 3-2 thriller at the Etihad last February.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Pep Guardiola and Conte will have almost fully fit squads at their disposal for this one.

City have two players sidelined through injury: centre-backs Ruben Dias and John Stones.

As for Spurs, forward Lucas Moura remains sidelined, while midfield maestro Rodrigo Bentancur is doubtful after missing the North London derby.

Form

They are still just about in the title race, but last week was one to forget for second-placed City: three days before their Manchester derby defeat, they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the quarter-finals by Southampton. Guardiola's side have won seven out of nine home league games this season – although they've failed to win either of the last two, losing 2-1 to Brentford and drawing 1-1 with Everton.

Spurs haven't fared any better since the World Cup, though, winning two, drawing one and losing two of their five games in all competitions. They've conceded two goals in three of their four Premier League matches during that time – the exception being a 4-0 victory at Crystal Palace last time out on the road.

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the 53,400-capacity Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Thursday 19 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

