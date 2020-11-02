Quiz! Can you name the 30 players to make the most passes in the Premier League this season?

Five minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - especially if they support United.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager's former clubs?

As much as Adama Traore may take your breath away with a mazy run through the heart of a defence, football is a passing game. This sport is nothing without passers.

From the centre-back splitting balls to the hopeful punts from centre-back, we've got much better at passing in this country. We never used to be this good at using our teammates - we're known for lumping the ball up top, winning second balls, crossing from the flanks. Not intricate play between midfielders.

We've listed out the top 30 passers in what is still a young Premier League season. There are some usual suspects on there - and a couple that you perhaps wouldn't have thought of.

How many can you name? These are the guys who you should see the most, given that they're the ones that use it most on the pitch.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

CONOR POPE Is a European Super League really going to happen?

ARSENAL Why isn't Mesut Ozil playing for Arsenal? 5 possible reasons for his exclusion

FIFA 21 17 essential tips from FIFA experts, pro players and YouTube stars