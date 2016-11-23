Quiz! How many teams who've played at least 30 Champions League games can you name?
By Joe Brewin
There's 51 of 'em – so off you go...
Can you name the 51 clubs who've played the most Champions League matches since 1992/93? (Not counting qualifiers.) We suspect not, but you'll give it a ruddy good go.
We reckon a good target score is 45 here – but as ever, let us know how you fare @FourFourTwo and then challenge your pals to see how they stack up against you.
(Please note: Using an ad blocker? You won't see the quiz unless you turn it off *shakes fist*.)
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.