How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere

Watch Brentford v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today as the festive schedule kicks into gear. We here at FourFourTwo can now bring you all the details on how you can tune in and watch the action live from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford v Forest key information • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024 • Kick-off time: 15.00pm GMT / 10.00 ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium • TV channels: USA Network (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Brentford host Nottingham Forest this weekend bidding to turn around their recent form that has seen them crash out of the Carabao Cup in recent days.

Thomas Frank's side were most recently beaten 3-1 by Newcastle United at St. James' Park with goals from Sandro Tonali (two) and Fabian Schar condemning the Bees to a third defeat in five matches in all competitions.

As for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, they are slowly turning into the surprise package of the season and are neatly placed in fourth position in the Premier League table. Having beaten Aston Villa last time out, confidence in the Tricky Trees camp is sky-high.

Top scorer Chris Wood already has 10 goals to his name so far which includes strikes against Manchester United, Chelsea and a brace against Leicester City too.

Watch Brentford vs Forest in the UK

Unfortunately, due to the Premier League's 3pm blackout, Brentford's clash with Nottingham Forest will not be shown on TV in the UK.

You can watch highlights via Sky Sports YouTube channel sometime after on Saturday whilst BBC's Match of the Day may also be an avenue to catch up on the action.

► The Saturday 3pm blackout: Why aren't all Premier Leagues games broadcast on television in the UK?

Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in the US

In the US, you can watch Brentford v Nottingham Forest on the USA Network cable television channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages.

Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $49.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game's on? You might find your usual stream geo-restricted, but fear not. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits, too, which sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest streams globally

Can I watch the Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in Canada? Canadians can watch the game on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch the game live on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch the game on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in Africa? You can watch the clash in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

