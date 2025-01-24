How to watch Brighton vs Everton: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Premier League clash

Watch Brighton vs Everton today as both teams look to build on impressive wins over Manchester United and Tottenham respectively in the Premier League. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Brighton vs Everton live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Brighton vs Everton date: Saturday, 25 January 2025

• Brighton vs Everton kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Brighton vs Everton venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton

• Brighton vs Everton TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia)

Is Brighton vs Everton on TV in the UK

Brighton vs Everton is not being televised live in the UK on January 25.

That's because of the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means games taking place at this time cannot be televised in the UK.

If you're travelling in the UK on Saturday, you'll need a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock the streaming services where you'd usually watch the games online.

Watch Brighton vs Everton in the US

Fans in the US can watch Brighton vs Everton on Peacock, the streaming platform of NBC, which has several Premier League games live each game week.

Peacock subscriptions cost a modest $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home when Brighton vs Everton is on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Brighton vs Everton streams globally

Can I watch Brighton vs Everton in Canada? Canadians can watch Brighton vs Everton on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Brighton vs Everton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Everton on Optus Sport, which shows all Premier League games live. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Brighton vs Everton live in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brighton vs Everton on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.