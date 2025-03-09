Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Live streams, TV info for La Liga clash

Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano as Carlo Ancelotti's side face a crucial pressure test in their La Liga title defence, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano key information • Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3.15pm GMT / 10.15am ET • Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid • FREE Stream: GXR • Other streams: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Real Madrid need a victory on Sunday night, after dropping points last time out with a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis. Title rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid both won, to leave Los Blancos on the back foot in third place in the table.

The margins are still tight, with Barcelona leading the way on 57 points, Atlético following on 56, and Real Madrid on 54. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side have slipped off the pace that had them top of the league not long ago, with just one win in their last five league games.

They face a visit from the team on the outskirts of the Spanish capital, Rayo, who themselves are going through a slight rough patch, with no wins in their last three. They are, however, still in the hunt for European football and their best-ever top-flight finish, sitting seventh, one place above their previous best of eighth.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live, in full, and for free on GXR on Sunday. GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano from anywhere

Out of the country when Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano through LaLigaTV on Premier Sports.

LaLigaTV is a streaming offering with all La Liga games shown, and Premier Sports is the only platform where you can get it in the UK. It will cost you £7.99 a month.

ITV has the rights to 10 La Liga games per season but this is not one of them.

Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in the US

In the US, you can watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano streams globally

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in Canada? Canadians can watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.