Is Sunderland vs Brentford on TV? Live streams, TV channels, Preview

Watch Sunderland vs Brentford as veteran England midfielder Jordan Henderson returns home with the Bees.

Sunderland vs Brentford key information • Date: Saturday, 30 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Given the difficulties faced by promoted teams in the last couple of seasons, Sunderland might have expected to take a while longer to pick up their first win.

Brentford took a week longer but their win over Aston Villa was reassuring at the start of a season in which many observers tipped the Bees to slide towards trouble.

FourFourTwo has all the pointers you need to watch Sunderland vs Brentford online, on TV, from anywhere today.

Can I watch Sunderland vs Brentford in the UK?

Sunderland vs Brentford is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Sunderland vs Brentford in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the broadcast rights to Sunderland vs Brentford.

USA Network doesn't have a dedicated streaming service but you can watch it online with a cord-cutting service, like the ones below.

7-day free trial with Fubo Fubo costs $84.99 per month, but new customers can get it free for a whole week.

50% off your first month with Sling Sling Blue (from $45.99 a month) carries USA Network and is currently offering your first month half-price.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brentford in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Can I watch Sunderland vs Brentford for free?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters with rights. One way you could watch Sunderland vs Brentford for free is with a free trial for Fubo (outlined above), which carries USA Network.

Watch Sunderland vs Brentford from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Sunderland vs Brentford. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Sunderland vs Brentford: Premier League preview

Brentford have been stripped of their manager, captain and most potent attacker since the end of last season. Keith Andrews is in charge now. Henderson has been brought in to lead the way on the pitch. Dango Ouattara got off to a flying start.

Aston Villa gave the Burkinabe forward and his rookie manager a huge helping hand at the Gtech last weekend. Ouattara was gifted his first goal, Andrews his first win. On such coin flips can seasons turn.

Sunderland exposed every problem faced by West Ham United on opening day and then bared their own in defeat against Burnley last week.

Sunderland needed the springboard of that first win. To say they squeaked into the Premier League would be an understatement and they've had to react quickly to what was an unexpected promotion.

The scorer of their Wembley winner was already on his way out. Jobe Bellingham wasn't far behind.

They've signed or loaned 12 players so far and some of them look very shrewd indeed. As well as making Enzo Le Fee a permanent signing, the Black Cats have snapped up Simon Adingra and Granit Xhaka, ready-made Premier League players.

The last season in which these teams competed in the same division was 2017-18, when Brentford won 2-0 at the Stadium of Light thanks to goals from Kamohelo Mokotjo and Neal Maupay.

The Bees have also won one and lost one of their first two matches. Before capitalising on an awful showing from Villa last Saturday they were given a lesson by Nottingham Forest, losing 3-1 at the City Ground.

Andrews is a highly respected coach but a first-time manager. Losing Thomas Frank, Christian Norgaard and Mbeumo must have been tough to process but three points on the board early is the best remedy.

Brentford are also expected to be without Yoane Wissa, who has been sitting out their games as he pushes for a transfer that doesn't look all that likely to happen.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Sunderland vs Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 2-0 Brentford

Sunderland have shown already that they can turn poor teams over at home. Brentford, though they have a win under their belts, need to overcome better opposition than Villa provided if they're to prove they're above that level.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

There are no free-to-air broadcasters with rights to Villa vs Palace.