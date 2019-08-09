Ranked! Our 25 favourite Premier League signings this summer
By Greg Lea
Our favourite deals
The transfer window closed on Thursday, with Premier League clubs spending £1.41 billion on new additions. In the slideshow we pick out our favourite deal of the summer...
25. Dani Ceballos, Real Madrid to Arsenal (loan)
Anyone who watched the European Under-21 Championship in June knows exactly what Ceballos is capable of. The 23-year-old is a skilful dribbler, blessed with vision, a fine passing range and a decent strike from distance.
He’ll get plenty of game time at the Emirates, and it will be interesting to see if he can build on the promise he showed at Real Betis, away from the inhibiting nature of life at Real Madrid.
24. Lloyd Kelly, Bristol City to Bournemouth (£13m)
Another promising youth international set to be given regular first-team minutes this term. Kelly is a tall and elegant left-sided defender, and his undeniable talent could be fostered into something special by Eddie Howe.
Bournemouth have historically been a touch leaky at the back too, so acquiring Kelly from Bristol City represents a shrewd bit of business from the Cherries.
23. Joelinton, Hoffenheim to Newcastle (£40m)
Joelinton is just what the doctor ordered for long-suffering Newcastle fans – a young Brazilian forward with an eye for goal who’s versatile, technically accomplished and coming off the back of an impressive pre-season.
He will be tasked with replacing Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez’s goals and living up to a hefty transfer fee, but Joelinton should prove more than up for the challenge.
22. Victor Camarasa, Real Betis to Crystal Palace (loan)
Aside from Neil Warnock being Neil Warnock, Camarasa was the unquestionable highlight of Cardiff’s single-season stay in the Premier League last time out.
That he picked up both Players’ Player of the Year and Goal of the Season was testament to the impact the Spaniard made in Wales, and it’s great to see him back in the division with Palace.
21. Trezeguet, Kasimpasa to Aston Villa (£8.5m)
No, not that one – but Villa’s version isn’t bad either. Dean Smith’s side have spent money like nobody’s business this window, but at £8.5m Trezeguet represents bang for their buck.
A star in his native Egypt, he already has 41 caps to his name at the age of 24, and bagged an eye-catching 37 goals and assists in two years in the Turkish Super Lig with Kasimpasa. He goes into the season off the back of a strong Africa Cup of Nations showing too.
20. Ravel Morrison, Ostersunds to Sheffield United (Free)
On the face of it, signing a player who made little impact in the Allsvenskan last season doesn’t scream excitement. However, Morrison’s talent is undeniable and his move to Sheffield United is intriguing.
If Chris Wilder can get the best out of the former Manchester United man, the Blades will have an excellent chance of avoiding an immediate return to the second tier.
19. Jay Rodriguez, West Brom to Burnley (£10m)
Sean Dyche generally likes to buy British, and that policy continued this summer. Rodriguez is the most exciting addition, with the striker returning to the club where he started his career after seven years elsewhere.
The one-time England international scored 22 goals for West Brom in 2018/19, and having only just turned 30 he still has plenty left to give.
18. Allan Saint-Maximin, Nice to Newcastle (£16.5m)
Saint-Maximin might not reach double figures for goals or assists this season, but whatever he does will certainly be worth watching.
The France Under-21 international is supremely gifted, embarrassing opponents and enthralling supporters in equal measure. If he can convert those flashes of quality into rounded, 90-minute displays he could become a cult hero at St James’ Park.
17. Wesley Moraes, Club Brugge to Aston Villa (£22m)
At £22m Wesley represents a significant gamble given his goalscoring record in Slovakia and Belgium is modest at best.
However, the fee could prove to be a bargain if the Brazilian fulfils his potential at Villa Park. And having lost his father aged nine and worked in a factory as a teenager, Wesley is used to overcoming the odds.
16. Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Mainz to Everton (£22.5m)
Replacing Idrissa Gueye will be no easy task, but Gbamin – a 23-year-old former Liverpool target – is a prudent investment from Everton director of football Marcel Brands.
The Ivory Coast international boasts impressive long-range passing, positional awareness and toughness in the tackle. He’ll slot in next to Andre Gomes, whose loan from Barcelona was made permanent.
15. Sepp van den Berg, PEC Zwolle to Liverpool (£4.4m)
Liverpool have understandably had a quiet couple of months on the transfer front – there’s little room for immediate, inexpensive improvement in their team.
It makes sense, then, that they’ve made young potential their priority, picking up 16-year-old Harvey Elliot and Van den Berg, a year his senior. The Dutchman has already featured 21 times in the Eredivisie, and was captured despite last-minute advances from Bayern Munich.
14. Joao Cancelo, Juventus to Man City (£60m)
Letting Cancelo go for just £26m more than the fee to bring in Danilo as his replacement is a questionable decision from Juventus. The Portugal international is an exciting, attack-minded full-back who can also play higher up the pitch; he should suit Pep Guardiola’s style of play brilliantly.
Still only 25, Cancelo could excel at the Etihad Stadium for several seasons. In the short-term, he’ll provide competition for Kyle Walker at right-back.
13. Phil Jagielka, Everton to Sheffield United (Free)
After 12 years and 385 appearances at Everton, Jagielka departed Goodison Park to return to his hometown club on a free transfer.
He may turn 37 this month, but the centre-back will expect to contribute to the Blades’ survival mission. Jagielka will offer invaluable experience to a playing squad with little top-flight nous.
12. Sebastien Haller, Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham (£45m)
One of the coups of the window was West Ham’s signing of Haller, prolific in the Bundesliga and Europa League for Eintracht Frankfurt last season alongside Luka Jovic.
The Hammers’ track record with new strikers doesn’t exactly bode well, but Haller’s résumé and skillset certainly does. A technically sound forward who likes to drop deep and link the play, the Frenchman also has a fantastic eye for goal.
11. Che Adams, Birmingham to Southampton (£15m)
It’s been a matter of evolution, rather than revolution, at St Mary’s as Southampton prepare for a first full season under the guidance of Ralph Hasenhüttl.
Nevertheless, the club moved early to sign Adams from Birmingham, and it seems a perfect fit. The strong, bustling centre-forward will relish Southampton’s pressing system, and 22 goals in the Championship in 2018/19 suggests he has the finishing to back it up too.
10. Jesus Vallejo, Real Madrid to Wolves (loan)
This deal didn’t receive too much attention, but Vallejo could prove to be an excellent addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad. The centre-back is still only 22, and has been a stalwart and captain of Spain’s youth sides for years.
With Conor Coady, Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett hardly missing a game between them last season, Vallejo adds vital depth ahead of a long campaign which will see Wolves compete in the Europe League as well as the three domestic competitions.
9. Harry Maguire, Leicester to Manchester United (£80m)
Maguire is probably overpriced at £80m, and many of United’s major signings in the last few years haven’t exactly gone to plan.
Nevertheless, the England centre-back undoubtedly improves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI, namely by reducing the chance of Phil Jones or Chris Smalling being relied upon for regular starts in 2019/20. Strong in the air and accomplished on the ball, Maguire is exactly what United have been crying out for.
8. Pablo Fornals, Villarreal to West Ham (£24m)
Not the only member of Spain’s victorious under-21 Euros squad to make this list, Fornals might just be the pick of the bunch.
Deft of touch and a very classy operator, the midfielder will have to improve his goals and assists numbers (a combined five for Villarreal last time out), but will almost certainly do so as part of a vibrant West Ham attacking unit.
7. Youri Tielemans, Monaco to Leicester (£40m)
Tielemans isn’t a new face at the King Power, but boy is he an exciting one. Arguably the standout performer outside of the top six after his January arrival on loan from Monaco, the Belgium international significantly boosts Leicester’s chances of breaking into the top six.
Expect plenty of goal contributions from deep as the 22-year-old forms the cornerstone of Brendan Rodgers’ talented young side.
6. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Crystal Palace to Manchester United (£50m)
At 21, Wan-Bissaka has the world at his feet and a bright future ahead of him. Already one of the finest defensive full-backs in the league, the ex-Crystal Palace man could become one of the world’s best if he’s able to add a bit more finesse in attack.
Nothing seems to faze Wan-Bissaka, who has the potential to nail down the right-back spot at Old Trafford for years to come.
5. Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham to Tottenham (£30m)
Sessegnon’s underwhelming debut Premier League season with Fulham means this move isn’t as headline-grabbing as it would have been 12 months ago. However, the left-back is still only 19 and will ultimately be better off for his 2018/19 experience.
You can trust Mauricio Pochettino will have a plan for how best to optimise his potential. The comparisons with Gareth Bale are there to be made, but the teenager will fancy writing his own chapter at Spurs.
4. Nicolas Pépé, Nice to Arsenal (£72m)
Arsenal go into the new season with one of the most exciting attacking trios in world football, in part thanks to the signing of Pépé. They had to go big to get the French-born Ivorian international, but a club-record fee of £72m will prove money well spent if the winger comes close to matching last term’s return of 22 goals and 11 assists.
The prospect of Pépé lining up next to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal’s stylish new kits is a mouthwatering one for Gunners fans.
3. Rodri, Atletico Madrid to Manchester City (£62.5m)
You cannot accuse Manchester City of standing still. Recognising the need for an alternative to the 34-year-old Fernandinho at the base of midfield, the champions wasted little time in bringing Rodri into the ranks.
The Spaniard is both a solid defensive screen in front of the back four and a capable passer from deep in the engine room. His excellent display in the Community Shield was evidence of his quality.
2. Moise Kean, Juventus to Everton (£29m)
Evertonians are still pinching themselves. That’s no slight on the Toffees, but merely an acknowledgement of Kean’s electric potential.
A fast, cool finisher with physical and mental strength beyond his years, Kean will be charged with adding goal threat to an attack that’s looked toothless since the departure of Romelu Lukaku in 2017. If he continues on his current trajectory, the Italian will do just that.
1. Tanguy Ndombele, Lyon to Tottenham (£54m)
Spurs fans had to wait a long time to enjoy that new signing feeling, but at least they ended their drought with a good one. Ndombele is a fantastic addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, with the 22-year-old having the potential to become one of the world’s best midfielders.
The former Lyon man should prove a tremendous successor to Mousa Dembele, whose influence was on the wane even before his mid-season departure to the Chinese Super League. Tottenham fans should be very excited to watch him strut his stuff this campaign.
