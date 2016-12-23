Allardyce arrives to 'complete talks' with Crystal Palace

Former England boss Sam Allardyce arrived at Crystal Palace's training ground on Friday to finalise talks over becoming the club's new manager.

The 62-year-old was installed early on as the firm favourite to succeed Alan Pardew, who was sacked on Thursday following a calendar year of largely poor results.

Allardyce hopes to conclude discussions with chairman Steve Parish promptly as he looks to secure his first job since he was stepped down as England boss in September.

"Just here to complete talks and talk to Steve. If everything goes alright it should be okay," he told Sky Sports news.

Asked whether he would be in charge for the match against Watford on Boxing Day, Allardyce added: "We'll wait and see. It's early days. Been a bit of a rush so we go on."

Speaking at an earlier news conference, assistant manager Keith Millen praised Allardyce for his track record of steering teams away from relegation, although he would not confirm if he is to be appointed.

"It's obviously not confirmed who will be the next manager because I wouldn't be here if it was. I'm here to tell you about game against Watford," he said.

"Certainly for players he is an experienced Premier League manager. He did a great job keeping Sunderland up. If it is Sam, Palace are getting an experienced manager.

"I don't know if Sam Allardyce has got a point to prove with his career in league football because he has been very successful. The England job is very different. If you look at his record last season at Sunderland, he did well."

Allardyce left the England after he was caught by a newspaper sting apparently stating that he could offer advice on how to circumvent transfer regulations in the Premier League.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss successfully kept Sunderland in the top flight last season before accepting the chance to succeed Roy Hodgson with the national team.