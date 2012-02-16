Anelka expects Drogba to join him in Shanghai

Anelka was making his first public appearance in Shanghai since joining the Chinese Super League side on a two-year deal.

"I personally would like to see Drogba join Shanghai Shenhua," the Frenchman, translated into Chinese and then English, said at a computer game launch.

"Yes I am frequently in contact with him. I think Drogba should be joining us, if all goes well, but that is not my position to announce."

Ivory Coast striker Drogba, heading back to Chelsea after his national side lost the Africa Cup of Nations final to Zambia, is coming towards the end of his Premier League career and reports have said the 33-year-old could leave in June.

Anelka, 32, was a major coup for Shanghai and the Chinese League, which unlike ambitious leagues in UAE and the United States has struggled to recruit former top players from Europe.