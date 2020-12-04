Aston Villa v Newcastle United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Aston Villa v Newcastle United live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 4 December, 8pm GMT

Aston Villa will be looking to bounce back from Monday’s defeat by West Ham against Newcastle on Friday night - if the game goes ahead.

The Magpies have been hit with a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in the camp, and at the time of writing the match is under threat of postponement. It would be the first Premier League match to be called off for coronavirus, with the entire Newcastle squad having been forced into self-isolation following a spate of positive tests.

The outbreak has lowered the mood at St James’ Park, which had been high following a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park last Friday. Newcastle’s clash with Crystal Palace looked set to finish 0-0 as second-half stoppage time approached, but late goals from Callum Wilson and Joelinton tipped the balance in the visitors’ favour. That win moved Newcastle onto 14 points for the season, and victory at Villa Park would see them climb into the top half of the table.

Villa felt hard done by to come away from the London Stadium with nothing last time out. They were probably the better team over the course of the 90 minutes, and saw Ollie Watkins’ late ‘equaliser’ chalked off by VAR after the narrowest of offside margins. Dean Smith will have been pleased with many aspects of his team’s performances, but Villa must find greater consistency if they are to finish in the top half this term. Indeed, they have now won five and lost four of their nine games to date, and it is sometimes difficult to predict what you are going to get from them.

Villa will again have to make do without Ross Barkley, who is nursing a hamstring problem. Wesley Moraes is a long-term absentee, while Kortney Hause, Bjorn Engels and Frederic Guilbert are still sidelined. Smith has largely picked a settled starting XI this season and will be loath to make too many changes despite the defeat by West Ham.

The identity of the players who have tested positive for coronavirus has not been made clear at the time of writing, but Newcastle were missing Isaac Hayden, Emil Krafth, Jamal Lascelles, Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin against Palace. Martin Dubravka is not yet ready to return, while Ryan Fraser has a thigh injury and Dwight Gayle is out with a knee problem. Paul Dummett is another member of Bruce’s squad who’s currently on the treatment table.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch an Aston Villa v Newcastle live stream from outside your country

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you a few matches live to stream on-demand - all matches are free to watch the day after broadcast, though you'll need a TV sports package with a local provider to watch all games live - plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

