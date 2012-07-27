Ba insists he is happy at Newcastle

The Senegalese striker is thought to have a £7 million release clause in his contract that can be triggered before the end of July.

Speculation has been rife regarding the 27-year-old with manager Alan Pardew possibly pre-empting a departure after pursuing both Luuk de Jong and Andy Carroll.

However, with the clause set to expire on Tuesday, Ba has spoken out to confirm he is happy at St James’ Park.

"I don't care what is being said. I think it's part of the game," he told the Newcastle Journal.

"However, I have never said anything other than I love being at Newcastle. If they hear something from me about my future, that is the truth. Otherwise, everything that is said is not true.

"The newspapers and I are not very friendly at the moment. For months and months and months, people have been talking about me, but there is nothing happening.

"Of course, I am looking forward to next season with Newcastle. We just have to build on the progress we made last season. For me, I just can't wait to start the first game."