Benfica top scorer Cardozo signs new deal
By app
Benfica have extended the contract of leading scorer Oscar Cardozo until 2016, the Portuguese league leaders said.
Paraguayan Cardozo, 29, has a buyout clause of 60 million euros, the Lisbon club said on their website.
Cardozo has netted a league leading 13 goals this season and is Benfica's top foreign scorer of all time - approaching the 150 goal mark since arriving in 2007 from Argentine club Newell's Old Boys.
Holding midfielder Nemanja Matic, one of the top performers in Benfica's 2-2 draw against Porto in Sunday's 'Classico', and Brazilian centre-back Jardel, penned new contracts on Monday. They have buyout clauses of 45 million euros and 20 million euros, respectively.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.