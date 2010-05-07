Boateng brothers poised to lock horns
By app
ACCRA, May 7 (Reuters) - Brothers Jerome and Kevin-Prince Boateng look like being on opposite sides when Germany meet Ghana in a World Cup Group D match in Johannesburg on June 23.
One day after Hamburg SV defender Jerome was included in Germany's 27-man preliminary squad, Ghana named Kevin-Prince in their 30-man equivalent on Friday.
Portsmouth midfielder Kevin-Prince was chosen even though Ghana are still waiting for approval from world football's ruling body FIFA for his switch of nationality, having previously been capped at under-21 level by Germany.
Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac also picked midfielders Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien.
Bologna's Appiah has not played a club match for almost two seasons while Essien has been sidelined by a knee injury since January.
The Serbian-born coach also recalled Al Sadd's former Arsenal winger Quincy Owusu Abeyie after leaving him out for the African Nations Cup finals earlier this year.
