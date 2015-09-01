BREAKING NEWS: Dyer secures loan switch to Leicester
Nathan Dyer has secured a loan move to Leicester City from Swansea City having failed to start a Premier League game so far this season.
Leicester City have completed the season-long loan signing of winger Nathan Dyer from Swansea City
Dyer has been restricted to a solitary Premier League substitute appearance for in-form Swansea this season and he will spend the remainder of the campaign at the King Power Stadium
The 27-year-old has made 271 appearances for Swansea and his impressive form last season saw him tipped in some quarters for an England call-up.
But this time around, Dyer has found Andre Ayew, Jefferson Montero and Wayne Routledge ahead of him in the pecking order for wide attacking roles.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.