BREAKING NEWS: Dyer secures loan switch to Leicester

Leicester City have completed the season-long loan signing of winger Nathan Dyer from Swansea City

Dyer has been restricted to a solitary Premier League substitute appearance for in-form Swansea this season and he will spend the remainder of the campaign at the King Power Stadium

The 27-year-old has made 271 appearances for Swansea and his impressive form last season saw him tipped in some quarters for an England call-up.

But this time around, Dyer has found Andre Ayew, Jefferson Montero and Wayne Routledge ahead of him in the pecking order for wide attacking roles.