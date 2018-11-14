BREAKING NEWS: Ranieri replaces Jokanovic at Fulham

Slavisa Jokanovic has been sacked by Fulham with Claudio Ranieri appointed as the Premier League club's new manager.

With Fulham bottom of the Premier League following six consecutive defeats, the most recent of which was Sunday's 2-0 loss at Liverpool, Jokanovic's departure was confirmed on Wednesday.

And Ranieri, who won the Premier League at Leicester City in 2015-16, will replace the Serbian at Craven Cottage.

Fulham said Ranieri has signed a "multi-year" contract and he will be tasked with dragging them out of relegation trouble.