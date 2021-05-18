Brighton & Hove Albion v Man City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Brighton & Hove Albion v Man City live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 18 May, 7pm BST

Manchester City will be looking for their 27th victory of the Premier League season when they visit Brighton on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were crowned Premier League champions last week, as their closest challengers Manchester United lost at home to Leicester. City sit 13 points clear of their arch-rivals with two games to go, having been impeccable throughout the calendar year. City have scored more goals and conceded fewer than any other team in the division this term, with the club celebrating its third title in four years.

City have also lifted the League Cup this season, but there is no doubt that the Champions League final will define their 2020/21. Chelsea have twice beaten the Premier League kings in recent weeks, once in the FA Cup and once in the top flight, and Guardiola will already be looking towards the showpiece event in Porto on May 29.

Brighton will hope to take advantage if City take their eye off the ball here. A 1-1 draw with West Ham at the weekend moved the Seagulls 11 points clear of the bottom three, although they do remain in 17th going into the penultimate round of fixtures.

Profligate finishing has continually let Brighton down this season. Graham Potter’s side have played some wonderful football at times, but the lack of a clinical finisher in and around the penalty area prevented Albion pulling clear of danger much earlier. Survival was once again their overriding ambition going into the campaign, though, and there is no doubt that Brighton deserve to remain at the top table next term.

City are likely to be without Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero for their trip to the Amex Stadium, with Guardiola set to avoid taking any risks ahead of the Champions League final.

Brighton will have to make do without Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, Davy Propper, Neal Maupay, Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman.

Kick-off is at 7pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1. See below for watching details where you are.

