Cable theft leaves Soccer City powerless

"There was theft of cables in the vicinity of the stadium which caused a power surge which has blown the floodlights and cut off all the other power at the stadium," league spokesman Altaaf Kazi told Reuters on Thursday.

"There is no power for the offices, changing rooms... nothing," he added.

The match between second placed Kaizer Chiefs and second from bottom Moroka Swallows will now be played on February 16.

Chiefs, who are the country's most popular club, recently shifted their home ground to the cavernous venue that hosted last year's final between Spain and the Netherlands.

Copper cable theft is common in crime-ridden South Africa.