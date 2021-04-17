Chelsea v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Chelsea v Manchester City live stream, BBC, Saturday 17 April, 5.30pm BST

Chelsea and Manchester City face off at Wembley on Saturday for a place in the FA Cup final, with both sides on a high from their midweek Champions League exploits.

The two Premier League clubs secured berths in the European semi-finals by beating Porto and Borussia Dortmund respectively, and for City a quadruple trophy success remains a realistic objective for the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side look to have the league title sewn up as they sit 11 points clear on top, but they would love to make it a domestic treble, as they have a League Cup final against Tottenham coming up next weekend.

Thomas Tuchel’s side won’t make it easy for them though, and have a point to prove after finishing as runners-up in last year’s FA Cup.

City were knocked out by eventual winners Arsenal at the semi-final stage last season, but won a league and cup double in 2018/19.

Tuchel has made a good impression at Stamford Bridge since replacing Frank Lampard in January, with the exception of a shock 5-2 defeat to West Brom at the start of April.

The German has steered the Blues to within a point of a top four berth in the league, and reaching a cup final and the promise of the club’s first trophy in three years would be another feather in his cap.

City suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds last weekend in the league, but bounced back with a 2-1 win in Germany that sealed a 4-2 aggregate victory against Dortmund.

Chelsea are without the injured Mateo Kovacic, while City striker Sergio Aguero could miss out with a muscular issue.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST and the game is being shown on BBC One in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Chelsea v Manchester City live stream from outside your country

If you're on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help get beyond such restrictions (assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.