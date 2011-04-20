Clubs forfeit Champions League home advantage
CAIRO - Clubs from Ivory Coast and Libya, where civil conflict has brought football activity to a halt, must forfeit home advantage in next month's African Champions League matches.
ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) and Al Ittihad (Libya) will play a single away game to determine qualification for the group phase of the continent's top club competition, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Usually the games would be staged over two legs but CAF said the security situation in both countries dictated that one single match should be played instead.
Former African champions ASEC will meet Raja Casablanca in Morocco on May 7 while Al Ittihad, semi-finalists two years ago, visit Enyimba of Nigeria the same day.
While civil conflict continues in Libya, Ivory Coast is returning to some semblance of normality following a four-month power struggle that ended last week when outgoing president Laurent Gbagbo was removed from office.
