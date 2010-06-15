Diawara fined for driving without licence
By app
MARSEILLE - Olympique Marseille defender Souleymane Diawara was fined 4,500 euros ($5,500) on Tuesday for driving without a licence, a justice spokesman said.
The Senegalese international was also banned from taking his driving test again for at least a year.
Diawara was arrested and detained for a few hours last September for driving in the centre of Marseille after his driving licence had been revoked because he had built up too many penalty points.
