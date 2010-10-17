Esperance reach Champions League final

Esperance, whose 1-0 home win ensured victory on away goals in the two-legged semi-final, will face defending champions TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final.

Esperance's goal came after just 50 seconds but was clearly punched into the net by their Nigerian striker Michael Eneramo, using his forearm to steer the ball goalward as he dived in at the back post.

But Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey surprisingly let it stand and Ahli's frustration boiled over just 20 minutes later when Mohamed Barakat punched an opponent and was sent off.

The Cairo club were unable to conjure up a fightback and having held a 2-1 lead from an equally tempestuous first leg went out on the away goals rule

TP Mazembe held JS Kabylie of Algeria to a goalless draw in a dull second leg of their semi-final in Tizi Ouzou on Saturday.

Mazembe's 3-1 lead from the first leg was rarely threatened.

They will host the first leg of the final in Lubumbashi on Oct. 31 with the return in Tunis on November 13.