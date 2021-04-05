Everton v Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Everton v Crystal Palace live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 5 April, 6pm BST

Everton will be looking to boost their Champions League qualification hopes when they host Crystal Palace on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side head into the weekend five points adrift of the top four, although they do have a game in hand on all the teams above them. Everton fans are daring to dream of a place in next season’s Champions League, but there is still plenty of work to do if the Toffees are to reel in the likes of Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham.

Their home record is the primary area of concern, particularly ahead of Monday’s meeting with Palace. Only three teams in the division have accumulated more points on their travels than Everton, but Ancelotti’s men are down in 15th place when only home fixtures are taken into account. They have been beaten at Goodison Park by Newcastle, Fulham and Burnley, and must avoid the same fate here.

Palace went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 victory over West Brom, but their conservative approach in that match did Roy Hodgson no favours. The former England manager is out of contract this summer and many fans would like to see a change in the dugout, but perhaps a strong end to the season would earn Hodgson more support. A victory over Everton on Monday would certainly do his cause no harm.

Tom Davies, Ben Godfrey and Fabian Delph will all need to be assessed ahead of this game, while Abdoulaye Doucoure and long-term absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin are definitely out. Jordan Pickford is a major doubt, but James Rodriguez looks set to be involved following a spell on the sidelines.

Palace have Wilfried Zaha fully fit again, and Tyrick Mitchell has also shaken off a muscle injury. James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, James McCarthy, James McArthur, Nathaniel Clyne and Nathan Ferguson will all miss out.

Kick-off is at 6pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

