Fletcher joins Wolves for record fee

The 23-year-old Fletcher, who scored eight Premier League goals last season, agreed a four-year deal after just 12 months at Burnley who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

"He showed last season with Burnley, a team which were eventually relegated, that not only can he score goals in the Premier League but also achieve a consistent level of performance in his all-round game," Wolves chief executive Jez Moxey told the club website.

"Although we continue to stick to our policy of not disclosing transfer fees, I can confirm this makes Steven our (joint) record signing."

