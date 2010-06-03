Fletcher joins Wolves for record fee
LONDON - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Scotland striker Steven Fletcher from Burnley for a record fee, the Premier League club said on their website on Thursday.
The 23-year-old Fletcher, who scored eight Premier League goals last season, agreed a four-year deal after just 12 months at Burnley who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
"He showed last season with Burnley, a team which were eventually relegated, that not only can he score goals in the Premier League but also achieve a consistent level of performance in his all-round game," Wolves chief executive Jez Moxey told the club website.
"Although we continue to stick to our policy of not disclosing transfer fees, I can confirm this makes Steven our (joint) record signing."
