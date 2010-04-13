Giovinco to miss rest of season

"The recovery period is that of 40 to 45 days and therefore he will be missing (for) the rest of the season," the club said on their website.

The midfielder-cum-forward, who has rarely featured this term, was hurt after coming on as a late substitute in Sunday's 1-0 home league win over Cagliari.

Injury problems have dogged sixth-placed Juve all season and it is one of the reasons they could miss out on the 2010-11 Champions League.

