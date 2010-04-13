Giovinco to miss rest of season
By app
ROME - Juventus's wretched luck with injuries continued on Tuesday when Sebastian Giovinco was ruled out for the remainder of the Serie A campaign with a leg muscle problem.
"The recovery period is that of 40 to 45 days and therefore he will be missing (for) the rest of the season," the club said on their website.
The midfielder-cum-forward, who has rarely featured this term, was hurt after coming on as a late substitute in Sunday's 1-0 home league win over Cagliari.
Injury problems have dogged sixth-placed Juve all season and it is one of the reasons they could miss out on the 2010-11 Champions League.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.