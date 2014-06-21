Hull agree permanent deal to sign Livermore
Hull City have agreed a deal with Tottenham for the permanent transfer of midfielder Jake Livermore.
The one-cap England international enjoyed an impressive season with the FA Cup finalists last term, only missing two Premier League games all season - each fixture against Spurs due to the terms of his loan move.
And after forming an impressive fulcrum with another former White Hart Lane man, Tom Huddlestone, at the KC Stadium, Livermore will now discuss personal terms with Hull chiefs.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.