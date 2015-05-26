Ipswich's Bishop charged over betting breaches

The Football Association (FA) hads charged Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop in relation to a potential breach of betting regulations.

Under FA rules, anyone involved in the game from the Premier League down to the Isthmian League are prohibited from gambling on football anywhere in the world.

The 18-year-old Bishop, who made his debut this season and played 35 times in the Championship under Mick McCarthy, has until June 1 to respond to the charge.