Keane signs new contract with LA Galaxy

Keane has been a part of the Galaxy's title wins in the past two seasons and was heading into the final year of his contract with the club.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers, Inter Milan, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur forward recently indicated he was due to sign a two-year extension which would keep him with the Galaxy until 2015.

The 32-year-old scored 16 goals in 28 regular season games last year and was on target in the 3-1 MLS Cup win over the Houston Dynamo.