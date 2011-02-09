Lewandowski fires Poland past Norway

Borussia Dortmund forward Lewandowski netted a 20-metre shot in the 19th minute, penetrating Norway's otherwise solid defence.

Egil Olsen's Norwegian side, the undefeated leaders in Euro 2012 qualifying Group H, tested Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny numerous times but the Arsenal player held firm.

Norway were in control for most of the game, played in the warmer climate of Portugal's Algarve. The experienced John Carew and John Arne Riise were the biggest threats, but the side were unable to score.

Poland, who will jointly host Euro 2012 with Ukraine, next play Lithuania on March 23, while Norway face Denmark in a Euro qualifier on March 26.