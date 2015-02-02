Mainz confirm Djuricic set to join Southampton
Filip Djuricic has cut short his loan with Mainz to join Premier League club Southampton, the Bundesliga side have confirmed.
Attacking midfielder Djuricic penned a season-long loan deal with Mainz in August with a view to a permanent move, after struggling for regular first-team action at parent club Benfica.
However, that agreement has now been cancelled and Djuricic will link up with Southampton - initially on loan.
"Filip Djuricic is moving at his own request to the Premier League," read a statement on Mainz's official website.
"[He] is loaned with immediate effect to Southampton."
Djuricic made just 11 Bundesliga appearances for Mainz, with six of those as part of the starting XI.
