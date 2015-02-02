Mainz confirm Djuricic set to join Southampton

Attacking midfielder Djuricic penned a season-long loan deal with Mainz in August with a view to a permanent move, after struggling for regular first-team action at parent club Benfica.

However, that agreement has now been cancelled and Djuricic will link up with Southampton - initially on loan.

"Filip Djuricic is moving at his own request to the Premier League," read a statement on Mainz's official website.

"[He] is loaned with immediate effect to Southampton."

Djuricic made just 11 Bundesliga appearances for Mainz, with six of those as part of the starting XI.