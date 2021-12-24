Manchester United report: Juventus eye Anthony Martial - but there's one big obstacle

Manchester United might have to subsidise Anthony Martial's wages if they want to send him out on loan in January, according to reports.

The Frenchman's agent confirmed earlier this month that his client wishes to seek pastures new in the winter window.

Martial has only been a bit-part player this term, starting only two games in the Premier League.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Newcastle and Arsenal have both been linked with a swoop for the former Monaco man.

Juventus have now joined the group of interested parties, according to a story by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian giants want to bolster their attack in January and Martial has been identified as a leading target.

However, The Athletic writes that the forward's pay packet of £240,000 per week makes an exit complicated.

There are not many clubs in the world who would be able to match that salary, and those that have the means to might not have the will given Martial's career has stagnated at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old is unlikely to agree to a significant drop in wages given he is contracted to United until 2024.

A permanent transfer is therefore unlikely, but even a loan could be difficult.

United would probably have to agree to continue paying at least some of Martial's wages.

And if they are doing that, the club may conclude that it is better to simply keep the player around.

Rangnick hinted a couple of weeks ago that he would consider trimming his squad in January.

"I saw most of them play in two games and four or five training sessions but it’s still too early to talk about what might happen in the winter transfer window [but] if I look at the number of players we have it’s still a big squad," he said.

"We also need to make sure that players want to stay here. If they are still not getting enough game time here it might make sense to speak individually with the players and see if a loan might make sense.”

