Mignolet keeps place over Karius for Merseyside derby

Simon Mignolet will keep his place in the Liverpool goal for the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will stick with his decision to play Mignolet over Loris Karius after the Belgium international kept a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Karius made high-profile mistakes in the dramatic late 4-3 defeat at Bournemouth on December 4 and last Sunday's 2-2 draw against West Ham prior to losing his place.

Klopp insisted he had dropped the 23-year-old for his own good, but has no plans to regularly chop and change at the goalkeeping position.

"I won't change each week," he said ahead of Monday's derby at Goodison Park.

"Simon had a really good game and he will be in goal for sure.

"Loris can use the time in training with no pressure. I know about how fantastic he is as a goalkeeper.

"I am responsible for the boys. Sometimes it's my job to take them out of the firing line or public view. I decided for a player, not against another one.

"It's never about the decision, it's about explanation and I explained it. It's a good decision for both. That's how I see it, but it's not always the common view!

"I never make final judgements about my players as long as their attitude is good. Use the time to get in your best shape."

Liverpool are second in the table going into the derby, with Everton in eighth – 11 points adrift of their city rivals.