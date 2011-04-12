Navas may miss rest of season

Tests on his injured leg showed Navas could be out for four to six weeks, the Andalusians said on their website.

"That means the player may not recover in time to take part in the final matches of the championship," they added.

With seven games left, Sevilla are fifth on 46 points, one ahead of Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, with all three bidding for a berth in next season's Europa League along with Espanyol on 44 points.