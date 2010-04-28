Pep: Champions League fever unprecedented

"I have never seen such a mobilisation of the Barca fans," the 39-year-old former Nou Camp player told reporters. "There is nothing better in the world if you have a job, whatever it is, and everyone in the street is talking about it.

"It's a privilege, it's an honour and the sense of gratitude and support on the street will stay with us forever."

Guardiola and his players are expecting their fans to pack the 100,000-capacity Nou Camp to lift holders Barca in their bid to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Jose Mourinho's Inter.

Hundreds waited outside the giant arena to greet their heroes ahead of Tuesday's training session, locals are talking about the match wherever you go and the city is festooned with flags and shirts in the home team's claret and blue colours.

"It's an important moment," said Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets. "Now is the moment of truth, hopefully it will be a magic night for everyone and we are hoping for a lot from the crowd."

