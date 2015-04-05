Red Bull reject talk of Leeds takeover deal

Reports on Saturday indicated that the Austrian energy drink company - which owns three football teams in Salzburg, Leipzig and New York as well as a Formula One racing team - is interested in a £60 million takeover of the Championship club.

Leeds owner Massimo Cellino, who is currently banned from the club because of tax evasion offences, stated that there had been an offer from Red Bull.

However, Red Bull's head of global football marketing Oliver Mintzlaff told Deutsche Press-Agentur: "Another involvement in football is not planned."