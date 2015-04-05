Red Bull reject talk of Leeds takeover deal
Red Bull has confirmed it has no intention of buying Leeds United.
Reports on Saturday indicated that the Austrian energy drink company - which owns three football teams in Salzburg, Leipzig and New York as well as a Formula One racing team - is interested in a £60 million takeover of the Championship club.
Leeds owner Massimo Cellino, who is currently banned from the club because of tax evasion offences, stated that there had been an offer from Red Bull.
However, Red Bull's head of global football marketing Oliver Mintzlaff told Deutsche Press-Agentur: "Another involvement in football is not planned."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.