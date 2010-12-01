Riera burgled at home in Athens

The 28-year-old Spaniard, who joined the Greek club for 6 million pounds from Liverpool this year, was asleep at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Voula when the robbery took place.

Both Riera's cars, a Mercedes and an Audi, over 2000 pounds in cash and computer equipment were stolen.

Riera suffered a groin strain in Olympiakos's 1-0 defeat by AEK on Saturday and will be out of action for a month.