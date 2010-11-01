Rio to miss Bursaspor trip
By app
MANCHESTER - Defender Rio Ferdinand will miss Manchester United's Champions League match at Bursaspor, the Premier League club said on Monday.
United gave no reason for the absence of the England centre back, who played the full 90 minutes of his team's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
"Ferdinand... will not feature in Tuesday's clash with the Turkish champions," a statement on the club's website said after the team checked in at Manchester Airport without the 31-year-old.
"That may pave the way for Chris Smalling to make his third European appearance of the season alongside Nemanja Vidic in the centre of defence."
United lead Group C with seven points from three matches, with Scottish champions Rangers second on five. Spain's Valencia are third on four points, while Bursaspor are bottom with zero.
