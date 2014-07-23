Spurs sign Davies and Vorm, Sigurdsson leaves
Tottenham have completed the signing of Swansea City duo Ben Davies and Michel Vorm, with Gylfi Sigurdsson moving in the opposite direction.
Wales full-back Davies, who has long been linked with a switch to White Hart Lane, has signed a five-year deal, with goalkeeper Vorm agreeing a four-year term.
Sigurdsson spent time on loan at Swansea in the 2011-12 campaign, making 18 Premier League appearances and scoring 11 goals.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.