Steaua striker Kapetanos banned for assault

UEFA also fined both clubs for misbehaving fans as well as a Steaua official for comments made to the referee after Napoli had scored their equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Greek international Kapetanos was one of the scorers as Steaua raced to a 3-0 lead in the first 16 minutes of the game in Bucharest on September 30.

But he turned villain when he was dismissed in the 31st minute, Italian media reports saying he punched Fabiano Santacroce.

"(Kapetanos) was subsequently found guilty by the UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body of assault on an opposing player," said UEFA in a statement.

Steaua team official Marius Ianuli was fined 5,000 euros after UEFA said his comments to the referee after the final whistle violated the conduct laid down in the disciplinary regulations.

"The Bucharest side have also been fined 30,000 euros for the improper conduct of their supporters at the game, while Napoli received an 8,000 euros fine for the misconduct of their fans, who threw missiles and fireworks," added UEFA.