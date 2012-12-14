Stekelenburg agent denies Fulham rumours

"I categorically deny these rumours, there has been no contact with the London club nor with [Fulham boss] Martin Jol," Jansen told Italian football website www.calciomercato.it.

"He is happy at Roma and his relationship with [coach Zdenek] Zeman is excellent."

The Dutchman, who returned from injury in Tuesday's 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Atalanta, is likely to keep his place for the Serie A clash at Chievo on Sunday.

Roma are joint-fifth in Serie A on 29 points, nine behind league leaders Juventus.