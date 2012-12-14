Stekelenburg agent denies Fulham rumours
By app
Maarten Stekelenburg's agent Rob Jansen has scotched rumours in England that the AS Roma goalkeeper could be heading to Fulham in the January transfer window.
"I categorically deny these rumours, there has been no contact with the London club nor with [Fulham boss] Martin Jol," Jansen told Italian football website www.calciomercato.it.
"He is happy at Roma and his relationship with [coach Zdenek] Zeman is excellent."
The Dutchman, who returned from injury in Tuesday's 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Atalanta, is likely to keep his place for the Serie A clash at Chievo on Sunday.
Roma are joint-fifth in Serie A on 29 points, nine behind league leaders Juventus.
