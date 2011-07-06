Suwon swoop for striker Ristic

Ristic, who previously had a spell at K-League rivals Pohang Steelers, had penned a two-year deal with Suwon, the AFC said on its website.

Suwon will host Iran's Zob Ahan in the Asian Champions League quarter-final first leg on Sept. 14 before the return two weeks later in Isfahan.

Ristic helped Pohang win the Korea Cup and Asian Champions League title in 2009 before moving to Uzbek giants Bunyodkor in 2010.

He scored 27 goals in 66 matches during his spell with Pohang.