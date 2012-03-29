Sydney stopper sent home for drinking on flight

The club said Reddy had admitted the consumption of alcohol on the flight to the New Zealand capital for the first round play-off match against Wellington Phoenix.

The 30-year-old Reddy will also face charges under the A-League's code of conduct, which makes it highly unlikely that he will feature in the remainder of the play-offs.

Reddy lost his starting spot at Australia's glamour club after being dropped in favour of team-mate Ivan Necevski last month and would more than likely have been on the bench for Friday's match.