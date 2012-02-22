Tiote turns attention back to Newcastle

The 25-year-old suffered the agony of an 8-7 penalty shootout loss in the final of the prestigious competition to Zambia.

However, Tiote is ready to put the heartache behind him as he looks to help his club bounce back from the 5-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago.

"It has been great to see my friends and to be back in Newcastle. Now I have to think about Newcastle, because the tournament with my national team is finished now," he told the club’s official website.

"It's important when you come back from your national team to do more of what you do every time.

"It's important for the fans and the manager to see that we have ambition for the club to do well and to play well for the team.

"I have to do my job for the team and for the fans, and I think we have a possibility to win on Saturday."

Manager Alan Pardew is expected to draft the combative midfielder back into his starting XI for the upcoming encounter against struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers.

ByBen McAleer