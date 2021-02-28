Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 28 February, 2pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to build on Wednesday’s win against Wolfsberger when they return to Premier League action this weekend.

Jose Mourinho’s side eased past the Austrian side in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie, winning 4-0 in north London to secure an 8-1 aggregate triumph. That will not be enough to remove doubts over Mourinho’s future as Spurs boss, though, with the Portuguese having come under pressure for his team’s poor Premier League form.

Indeed, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the summit of the standings just two and a half months ago, they could drop into the bottom half of the table if results go against them this weekend. Victory over Burnley is an absolute must as far as their dwindling top-four hopes are concerned.

Sean Dyche’s side have pulled clear of the relegation zone in recent months, although the Premier League’s longest-serving manager was not entirely pleased with his team’s performance in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with West Brom. The Baggies were the better team on that occasion despite playing much of the match with 10 men, but Dyche will at least have been pleased with Burnley’s ninth clean sheet of the campaign. The Clarets will now hope to frustrate Tottenham’s attack on Sunday.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: PA) Latest odds from Bet365 where new customers can get up to £100 in Bet Credits Tottenham Hotspur: 8/15

Draw: 3/1

Burnley: 11/2

Gareth Bale and Dele Alli have both performed well in recent matches, but it remains to be seen whether either player has done enough to force his way into Mourinho’s starting line-up for a Premier League. Neither Giovani Lo Celso nor Serge Aurier will feature here, with both players currently on the treatment table.

Burnley will hope to welcome back Chris Wood from a hamstring niggle, although the New Zealand international may have to settle for a place on the bench. Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens are both doubts, while Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will all miss out.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Terms and conditions apply: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

Use a VPN to watch a West Ham v Tottenham Hotspur live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

Gr

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.