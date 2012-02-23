Townsend cuts short Leeds loan

The talented winger only moved to Elland Road on New Year’s Day, making seven appearances, but has opted to return to North London after failing to settle in Yorkshire.

Former QPR boss Warnock admitted he is disappointed to lose the 20-year-old amid reports he is set move to Birmingham City over the next week for the remainder of the season.



"I've lost [Andros] Townsend," Warnock told the club's official website. "His agent told me he didn't like here, he wasn't happy and he hadn't settled.

"I've heard that Birmingham want to sign him, I don't know if that's got anything to do with it.

"I'm disappointed because we've lost a player, but I don't want people who don't want to be here so good riddance I say if it's what he wants to do."