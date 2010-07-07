Vuvuzelas strike sour note in New Zealand

The long plastic horns, likened to the sound of a swarm of angry bees, have already been banned from this weekend's Tri-Nations opener between the All Blacks and South Africa in Auckland and other stadiums are set to follow suit.

"I think it's a judgment call on whether to let in certain items," Eden Park's chief executive David Kennedy told NZPA on Wednesday.

"There are 25,000 people expected to turn up to the test match this weekend and any vuvuzelas brought to the venue will be confiscated."

Christchurch's AMI stadium officials are also likely to slap a ban on the trumpets for the Bledisloe Cup clash between New Zealand and Australia on August 7.

"We would be concerned about the potential for them to spoil the experience for fans at the stadiums," said Bryan Pearson, the chief executive of venue management company VBase.

"Given the experience at the World Cup, I can't see that that sort of deafening drone is going to be in any way well received by fans at AMI stadium."

