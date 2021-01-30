West Brom v Fulham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

West Brom v Fulham live stream, BBC, Saturday 30 January, 3pm GMT

West Brom and Fulham will be looking to boost their respective survival bids when the promoted duo meet at The Hawthorns this weekend.

The scale of the task confronting Sam Allardyce was laid bare on Tuesday, when Manchester City thrashed his side 5-0. West Brom have an atrocious defensive record this term, with 48 goals conceded in 20 games to date. They are also too rarely troubling opposition goalkeepers, having failed to find the back of the net in four of Allardyce’s seven matches in charge. Seven points adrift of safety and with just two wins to their name all season, the Baggies need to improve significantly if they are to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Fulham’s situation does not look quite so desperate, but defeat on Saturday would see West Brom climb above them. Scott Parker has succeeded in making Fulham harder to beat, and there is a grit and resilience to this side that is lacking in West Brom’s at present. Yet Fulham have drawn six and lost two of their last eight outings, and a failure to turn some of those draws into wins could ultimately prove costly.

West Brom may again have to make do without Conor Townsend and Grady Diangana for this relegation six-pointer. Allardyce kept his players inside the dressing room for an hour after the City defeat, with the veteran manager explaining that “a few home truths needed to be said”. Allardyce could therefore make some changes for this game, with Kyle Bartley, Hal Robson-Kanu and Matt Phillips among those who could come into the starting XI.

Fulham will be unable to call upon the services of Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney, but Antonee Robinson is available again following suspension. Parker will continue with his 3-4-3 formation, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ademola Lookman providing support for lone striker Ivan Cavaleiro.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT and the game is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

